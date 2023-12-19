Exclusive Release: 'C-Note On Haring' - A Limited Edition Print Celebrating Hip-Hop's 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(2022) 'C-Note on Haring', Plotter Pros single edition print

Medial print view of 'C-Note on Haring'

Flaunt Magazine lede image from the 'C-Note on Haring' photoshoot

Back view of 'C-Note on Haring' single edition art print

Single edition art print and original of 'C-Note on Haring'

Exclusive 'C-Note on Haring' print celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary, a rare collectible by Donald Hooker, available for $1,000 until Jan 1, 2024.

SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a unique fusion of art and cultural history, the exclusive "C-Note on Haring" art print emerges as a significant tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This single edition print, masterfully created from the original by renowned prison artist Donald *C-Note" Hooker and expertly reproduced by Plotter Pros in 2022, captures the essence of hip-hop's rich legacy. Inspired by the legendary Keith Haring, this artwork is now available for a limited time, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of cultural history.The "C-Note on Haring" print is a masterpiece of visual artistry, measuring 36 inches in width and 24 inches in height. Printed on high-quality canvas, it captures the vibrant essence and dynamic spirit of hip-hop culture. The artwork's depth of 1.5 inches adds to its substantial presence, making it a standout piece for any collection.Donald "C-Note" Hooker, an artist with a profound connection to hip-hop culture, as the "King of Prison Hip Hop", brings his unique vision to this artwork. The piece not only celebrates the rich history of hip-hop but also pays tribute to Keith Haring's iconic style, creating a bridge between past and present artistic expressions.As a single edition print, "C-Note on Haring" stands as a rare collectible. Available at a special holiday price of $1,000, down from its original $1,500, this offer is a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors. This exclusive pricing is valid only until January 1, 2024, adding to the print's desirability."I also was doing a photoshoot with the 'C-Note on Haring' art print at Mike Lloyd's Studio back in June, and it became evident that it's more than just an art piece; it's a cultural phenomenon," remarked Artivist and Bay Area Rapper MinKingXPyeface, a prominent figure in the hip-hop community. "During the photoshoot, you just knew, with the NWA t-shirt, and Haring's signature glasses, the piece just captures the raw essence of Hip Hop culture, its intellectualism and its bravado."For more information, inquiries, or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker."C-Note on Haring" is more than just an art print; it's a piece of cultural history. This limited-time offer presents a unique chance to own a part of hip-hop's legacy, encapsulated in an artwork that resonates with the spirit of innovation and artistic excellence.ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKERAnna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto“Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This, along with their perfect“TIIN” (Trademark, Independence, Inventory, Network) encapsulates their vision. Their firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. Additionally, it offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the 2023 Underground Art Market Report, Anna D. Smith has built a reputation as the“Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed the firm into a renowned art and real estate brokerage known for its expertise, professionalism, and dedication to client satisfaction. Their website also features a blog where Anna D. Smith shares her insights into the worlds of Real Estate and Underground contemporary art, covering topics like luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. Furthermore, Smith has curated art exhibitions and sell over 200 prints or originals of California prison artist Donald“C-Note” Hooker's rare Fine Art.

Anna Smith

Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker

+1 408-391-0445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other