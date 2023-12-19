DENVER PREP SUPER LEAGUE TEAM, PURCHASED BY UPSWING FOUNDATION, REVEALS DENVER TEAM NAME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Former NFL Players Will Lead the Staff of the Newly Named Denver-based Franchise, and Will Be Announced in Coming Months

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Denver's Prep Super League (PSL) team, owned by UPSWING Foundation and part of an elite, 11-on-11, spring football league for top high school players, announced today the name of their Denver-based franchise, the Mile High Prep. The newly named team will compete as one of twelve PSL market teams. Kicking off in April 2024, the PSL features top-rated college football prospects, collegiate playing rules, and games streamed in real-time.PSL is the first of its kind and only nationwide 11-on-11, league designed to showcase the very best rising football stars within a six-week spring season; enabling top athletes to receive significant exposure on a national platform. Following NCAA rules, NFL-level safety protocols, and integrating cutting-edge technology and real-time streaming capabilities, the PSL represents an experience unlike anything that has come before it. In order to be eligible for participation in PSL, players must be currently enrolled in an accredited middle or high school curriculum and reside in one of the league's twelve designated markets. Players interested in playing for the Denver's Mile High Prep team can apply by visiting ."Colorado boasts several national recruits who I believe are worthy of a 4-star rating and strong consideration from the Power 5 schools,” said Brian Woods, Founder & CEO of Prep Super League.“PSL will provide significant exposure to these players and others who are undervalued.”The Denver area boasts top prospects from the '25 and '26 classes respectively:QB Bekkem Kritza (Fairview High School), committed to Penn StateQB Austin Modrzewski (Mountain Vista High School) offer from KentuckyTE Camden Jenson (Heritage High School) offers from Washington and Iowa StateLB Jaxon Pyatt (Arvada West High School) offers from Ole Miss and SyracuseMile High Prep is owned by UPSWING Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit focused on connecting people and catapulting the dreams of young athletes. With support for over 1,200 athletes already in motion, UPSWING's active projects include the development of an“Alpha” Facility for Performance and Recovery (2024) and the UPSWING Dreamplex (2026).For more information on Mile High Prep, visit .For more information on Prep Super League, visit .For more information on UPSWING Foundation, please visit upswingfoundation.ABOUT UPSWING FOUNDATIONFounded by Harmony and Dr. Jason Myers, UPSWING Foundation is a Colorado nonprofit corporation, exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Code, established with a vision to connect people and catapult dreams. Where access to sports and other opportunities is often limited by socioeconomic factors and other barriers, UPSWING Foundation works to crush those barriers by creating world-class, accessible programming and training spaces to develop strong, confident, successful student-athletes who are able to pursue their dreams and give back to their communities in meaningful ways. To learn more, visit us at .ABOUT PREP SUPER LEAGUEThe Prep Super League is an elite, 11-on-11, spring football league with live games and ancillary content designed for the modern football fan. The league will play in 12 markets and kick off in Spring 2024 with top-rated college football prospects, collegiate playing rules, and games streamed in real-time. The league was founded by Brian Woods in 2023, founder of The Spring League and the latest version of the USFL. For more information, please visit:

