Adobe USD20B acquisition falls through due to European antitrust worries

(MENAFN) The anticipated USD20 billion acquisition of online design company Figma by Adobe has been abandoned, as the companies cited pushback in Europe over antitrust concerns as the primary reason. The proposed cash-and-stock deal, announced in September 2022, aimed to leverage Figma's web-based, multi-player capabilities to accelerate the delivery of Adobe's creative cloud technologies on the web.



In a joint statement released on Monday, both Adobe and Figma expressed their continued belief in the strategic advantages and procompetitive benefits of the merger. However, the decision to terminate the transaction was reached through mutual agreement, based on a joint assessment that obtaining necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority posed insurmountable challenges.



The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it was informed about the termination of the deal, and as a result, the investigation into the proposed transaction has concluded. The termination of the Adobe-Figma deal highlights the increasing scrutiny and resistance that U.S. companies face in Europe, particularly in the realm of antitrust concerns.



This development echoes recent challenges faced by U.S. companies in Europe, where concerns about monopolies and antitrust issues have become recurring hurdles. Biotech giant Illumina recently announced the reversal of its USD7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-screening company Grail due to legal battles with antitrust enforcers in both the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, European regulators expressed reservations about Amazon's proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, citing potential harm to competition.



As technology and biotech giants navigate the global business landscape, regulatory scrutiny and antitrust considerations are increasingly becoming pivotal factors in shaping the fate of high-profile mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the European market.

