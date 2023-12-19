Master Holiday Travel Chaos With Travel Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Yonder Travel Insurance reveals how travel insurance can relieve stress this holiday season.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are officially geared up this week, but the unpredictability of travel can often lead to stress and unexpected costs. Travel insurance offers essential coverage for holiday travel mishaps, providing peace of mind and financial protection for travelers. Yonder explains how travel insurance can benefit travelers using common examples below.

Coverage for Cancelled Flights

One of the key benefits of travel insurance is safeguarding your trip investments. In the event of a cancelled trip due to unforeseen circumstances, like a flight cancelled

due to inclement weather, travel insurance can provide reimbursement for non-refundable expenses, including flights, accommodations, and tour packages.

"Travel insurance is one of the best ways to protect your travel expenses and decrease stress during the hectic (and expensive!) holiday travel season," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance.

Coverage for Missed Connections

If your flight is delayed because of weather or an accident and you miss your tour or cruise departure, travel insurance could pick up the bill to get you caught up with your trip.

For example, a winter storm delays your flight, and you miss the cruise's departure out of Ft. Lauderdale. Missed connection coverage

would provide reimbursement for that unexpected hotel stay, meals, and your flight to the next port town to rejoin the ship.

Coverage for Travel Delays

In case your trip gets disrupted by a flight delay or you get in a traffic accident or encounter a closed roadway on the way to the airport, travel insurance could put your mind at ease. Extra hotel, meal, and local transportation expenses could be reimbursed by your travel insurance policy if these types of delays derail your travel plans.

You'll also get access to 24/7 assistance with travel insurance to help you navigate any travel or medical emergencies that come up. It's not too late to get travel insurance for your holiday trip! Get a free quote via Yonder Travel Insurance to find comprehensive coverage at the most affordable rate.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance

have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:

Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director

(952-358-6459)

[email protected]

