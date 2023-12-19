ZRG Welcomes Patrick Gray, Managing Partner, To Lead Global Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a global talent advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Gray as Managing Partner. In this role, he will oversee the Global Aerospace, Defense & Government Services practice group.



With a distinguished career spanning the military, investment, intelligence, and technology sectors, Patrick Gray brings over 20 years of executive search experience to ZRG, and this diverse experience sets him apart as a versatile and strategic leader. Prior to joining ZRG, he served as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, undertaking assignments across the globe. He would later transition to the business world, co-founding and managing an investment company, providing consultancy services to an intelligence agency, and contributing to corporate development in the technology sector.

Gray began his executive recruiting career at Korn Ferry and subsequently managed the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services practices at Heidrick & Struggles and two boutique firms. Having supported Fortune 1000 companies and led private equity firms through board and C-suite leadership changes, Patrick's proven track record in executive search reflects his dedication and excellence in the field. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he was recognized as a top government contractor retained executive recruiter in 2014, 2016, and 2020.

“Patrick's wealth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our mission to deliver critical talent solutions to our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the ZRG team,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG.“His leadership will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our Global Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Practice.”

“Partnering with Phoebe Henderson, Kiel Towns, and the rest of our talented MDs, Principals, and Associates, Patrick will strengthen our team,” stated Samantha Foster, ZRG's Global Industrial Practice Leader.“I know that the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Practice is in good hands.”

“ZRG is a dynamic organization with supportive owners and a global footprint poised for tremendous growth. The firm's innovative search tools and process demonstrate its commitment to excellence and ensure our clients receive the data and insights for decision-making,” said Gray.“I'm excited to contribute to a team where practice leaders are successful industry leaders. Together, we will drive impactful results for our clients.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company's digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners , ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Media Contact: John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, 908-720-6057, ...