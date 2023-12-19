Jobma Recognized As Leader And Momentum Leader In G2's Winter 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma has won Leader and Momentum Leader awards in G2's Winter 2024 Report. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, a leading video interviewing platform , announced today that it has received Leader and Momentum Leader awards in the G2 Winter 2024 report, certifying Jobma as a top-tier product in its category. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator, with over 80 million users annually.Jobma has been named Leader and Momentum Leader in the video interviewing category. The Leader awards underscore Jobma's dominant market presence and customer satisfaction globally. These awards testify to the company's dedication to providing an innovative and unmatched video interviewing experience for employers and candidates.“We're thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by G2,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative recruitment solutions, as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in the industry.”“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.“Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”Jobma's AI-powered video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hire at scale and reduce time-to-hire. The product's recognition as a Leader and Performance Leader in its category by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for businesses globally.About G2G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator with over 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma, visit . To learn what users have to say about Jobma on G2, visitJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

