PARTITALIA FLIES TO 'CES 2024' WITH ITS HIGH-TECH FOR WASTE COLLECTION

"Ecosense SmartBin Pro" is the innovative IoT trash can that opens via a web app

MILAN, ITALY, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From January 9 to 12, 2024, Partitalia will fly to Las Vegas, Nevada, to take part in the "Consumer Electronic Show (CES®)." Partitalia is an Italian tech company with expertise in Waste Collection that develops innovative solutions using advanced technologies, optimizing collection, quality and traceability of deliveries, to significantly reduce environmental impact.At 'CES' 2024, in the ITA (Italian Trade Agency) hall - booth 62202, the ICT company will present the latest innovations for the world of waste management.A STRATEGIC CHOICEPartitalia aims to continue innovating the Italian and international waste collection sector in 2024. To this end the event in Las Vegas is strategic to consolidate its presence on the American market, to which it will present: "Ecosense SmartBin Pro", the first interconnected IoT trash can with electronic lock that opens simply via a web app and revolutionizes citizens' interaction with waste collection.HIGH-TECH NEWS FOR WASTE COLLECTION: "ECOSENSE SMARTBIN PRO""Ecosense SmartBin Pro" is the brainchild of the R&D department of Partitalia's "Digital Waste Division". To develop the project, the team delved into the issue of empowering the user, a key player in the waste management chain, from collection to disposal. The process focuses on tracing waste, enabling higher quality waste collection.The innovation of "Ecosense SmartBin Pro" lies in the combination of IoT technology - which optimizes waste collection management - and features available to the user. Indeed, thanks to its advanced sensor technology, Partitalia's smart trash can measures the fill level, providing an estimate of the amount of waste generated by the citizens. All the related information is available on a dedicated web app, where - thanks to the two-way communication protocol - users monitor certified data on the waste delivered and the collection status. This is possible because "Ecosense SmartBin Pro" has an electronic lock that allows the trash can to be opened only by authorized users who are up to date with payments.The system - easily integrated with any management system - not only fully tracks waste, but also allows for PAYT (Pay-As-You-Throw) pricing, calculated on the basis of actual waste consumption.Among the many innovations, in addition to "Discovery Mobile", the first wearable device to track waste collection data, Partitalia in 2024 will continue to innovate by bringing to market technologies designed to automate tracking, with the goal of reducing our environmental impact on the planet.Find out more: href="" rel="external nofollow" partitali

