Azerbaijani Film Night Held In Sydney, Melbourne, And Brisbane

Nigar Hasanova

"Azerbaijani Film Night" was held for the first time in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Australia and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

The embassy said that from November 30 to December 15 in major cities in Australia and Azerbaijan, the film "Ali and Nino," symbolising the deep cultural bridge between the two countries, was screened.

Vagif Jafarov, Azerbaijan's charge d'affaires in Australia, spoke at the opening of the Sydney premiere, which was actively attended by the local community, artists, diplomats, and our compatriots living in this country. "Ali and Nino," which was shown in several countries around the world and was executive produced by Heydar Aliyev Foundation's vice president Leyla Aliyeva said that his film earned a deserved place among the most valuable screen works that shed light on the national liberation struggle of the Azerbaijani people.

The diplomat expressed his confidence that the screening of the film "Ali and Nino" has a special place in the cultural relations of the two countries and that the film will present interesting moments about the history and culture of Azerbaijan and create a broad impression on the audience about the past and cultural richness of our nation.

V. Jafarov said that the close participation of our Azerbaijani compatriots living in Australia in the organisation of film nights is a remarkable event. Their determination to demonstrate the rich traditions and history of Azerbaijan in foreign countries is once again an indicator of how closely attached Azerbaijanis are to their national values, regardless of where they live.

At the end of the event, the book "Ali and Nino" by Gurban Said was given as a gift to guests.