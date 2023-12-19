Azerbaijani Film Night Held In Sydney, Melbourne, And Brisbane

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
"Azerbaijani Film Night" was held for the first time in Sydney,
Melbourne, and Brisbane with the support of the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Australia and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.
The embassy said that from November 30 to December 15 in major
cities in Australia and Azerbaijan, the film "Ali and Nino,"
symbolising the deep cultural bridge between the two countries, was
screened.
Vagif Jafarov, Azerbaijan's charge d'affaires in Australia,
spoke at the opening of the Sydney premiere, which was actively
attended by the local community, artists, diplomats, and our
compatriots living in this country. "Ali and Nino," which was shown
in several countries around the world and was executive produced by
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's vice president Leyla Aliyeva said that
his film earned a deserved place among the most valuable screen
works that shed light on the national liberation struggle of the
Azerbaijani people.
The diplomat expressed his confidence that the screening of the
film "Ali and Nino" has a special place in the cultural relations
of the two countries and that the film will present interesting
moments about the history and culture of Azerbaijan and create a
broad impression on the audience about the past and cultural
richness of our nation.
V. Jafarov said that the close participation of our Azerbaijani
compatriots living in Australia in the organisation of film nights
is a remarkable event. Their determination to demonstrate the rich
traditions and history of Azerbaijan in foreign countries is once
again an indicator of how closely attached Azerbaijanis are to
their national values, regardless of where they live.
At the end of the event, the book "Ali and Nino" by Gurban Said
was given as a gift to guests.
