Tajikistan Studies Azerbaijan's Experience In Food Security

Abbas Ganbay

A delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Food Security under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Ran Karimzoda and representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) office in Azerbaijan visited the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AQTA) and the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute (AFSI), Azernew s reports.

According to the Information Support and Innovative Solutions Department of the Food Safety Agency, the aim is to study the best practices of Azerbaijan in the field of food safety, apply the gained experience in Tajikistan, and get information on improving the transition to food safety systems.

During the meeting at AQTA, Deputy Chairperson of the Agency Zakiya Mustafayeva informed the guests in detail about the directions of the agency's activities, set tasks, and measures to provide the population with healthy and safe food products.

At the same time, the delegation was informed about the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Security" and the requirements for food safety and nutrition. These requirements were submitted to the relevant department of Tajikistan. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the event.

Then, at the meeting organised at AGTI, the guests were informed about the directions of the institute's activity as well as about the work carried out in our country in the field of the development of laboratory systems in the field of food security and the modernization of materials and technical bases.

After the meeting, the guests toured the laboratories of the institute to study the principles of work. They followed the process of laboratory tests and examined the instruments and equipment.

They also familiarised themselves with the methods of laboratory research on safety and quality indicators of food products of vegetable and animal origin and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Food Security under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Early Karimzoda, visited our country within the framework of the FAO project "Transition to Food Systems: Promoting Food Systems for People, Planet, and Common Progress".