Tajikistan Studies Azerbaijan's Experience In Food Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Food
Security under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Ran
Karimzoda and representatives of the Food and Agriculture
Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) office in Azerbaijan
visited the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(AQTA) and the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute (AFSI), Azernew s reports.
According to the Information Support and Innovative Solutions
Department of the Food Safety Agency, the aim is to study the best
practices of Azerbaijan in the field of food safety, apply the
gained experience in Tajikistan, and get information on improving
the transition to food safety systems.
During the meeting at AQTA, Deputy Chairperson of the Agency
Zakiya Mustafayeva informed the guests in detail about the
directions of the agency's activities, set tasks, and measures to
provide the population with healthy and safe food products.
At the same time, the delegation was informed about the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Security" and the requirements
for food safety and nutrition. These requirements were submitted to
the relevant department of Tajikistan. Other issues of mutual
interest were also discussed at the event.
Then, at the meeting organised at AGTI, the guests were informed
about the directions of the institute's activity as well as about
the work carried out in our country in the field of the development
of laboratory systems in the field of food security and the
modernization of materials and technical bases.
After the meeting, the guests toured the laboratories of the
institute to study the principles of work. They followed the
process of laboratory tests and examined the instruments and
equipment.
They also familiarised themselves with the methods of laboratory
research on safety and quality indicators of food products of
vegetable and animal origin and exchanged views on issues of mutual
interest.
It should be noted that the delegation headed by the Deputy
Chairman of the Committee on Food Security under the Government of
the Republic of Tajikistan, Early Karimzoda, visited our country
within the framework of the FAO project "Transition to Food
Systems: Promoting Food Systems for People, Planet, and Common
Progress".
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107624766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.