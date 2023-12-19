EBRD Approves Loan To Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a
long-term loan to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO),
Trend reports.
The decision was made by the EBRD Board of Directors.
The EBRD plans to provide Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
(ASCO) with a senior secured loan (currently the amount of the loan
is not specified, although the amount of $60 million was initially
assumed).
The project will help the company expand its merchant fleet
operations in international waters beyond the Caspian Sea,
improving regional connectivity and trade relations.
"The project will contribute to achieving the transition quality
of 'Competitive' by acquiring additional vessels to increase the
weight load of the company's cargoes and improve route flexibility.
The project will also contribute to the 'Integrated' objective by
expanding revenues from the company's fleet in non-Caspian regions
and facilitating transportation along the Middle Corridor," the
bank said.
The EBRD noted that ASCO will also benefit from the Bank's
expertise in energy and resource efficiency to achieve higher
environmental standards and address the risks associated with the
transition to zero carbon.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107624763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.