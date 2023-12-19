State Reserves' Wherefores In Azerbaijan Defined

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The purpose of
state reserves is being defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The issue was reflected in the draft law "On State Reserves"
(first reading), which was submitted for discussion at the session
of Milli Majlis (Parliament) today, December 19.
According to the bill, the purpose of state reserves is
as follows:
. ensuring the supply of strategically critical products remains
stable;
. avoiding short-term significant price hikes for strategically
vital domestic commodities;
. meeting emergency, defense, and mobilization needs;
. the provision of humanitarian relief.
Emergency resources are defined as resources developed within
the scope of the Azerbaijan Republic's civil defense measures to
avert emergencies, eliminate their consequences, and ensure the
continuous operation of strategically essential facilities.
Goods of strategic importance in the country's consumer market
are a set of vital goods consumed by the population on a daily
basis that are monitored to ensure the stability of supply of
several foodstuffs, combustible materials, medical and
pharmaceutical products to the country and to prevent short-term
sharp fluctuations in prices for these goods in the domestic
market.
Strategic reserves are reserves established to preserve the
stability of supplies of essential items utilized by the population
on a daily basis, as well as to prevent short-term severe price
spikes in the domestic market for these goods.
In the draft, mobilization reserves refer to reserves
established as part of the Republic of Azerbaijan's mobilization
preparations to meet defense and mobilization needs.
Following debate, the paper was put to a vote and passed in
third reading.
