Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry Weighs Plying Green Tech In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Under the
chairmanship of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, a regular meeting
of the working group on coordination and monitoring in connection
with the adoption of green technologies and energy efficiency
requirements in Azerbaijani territory liberated from Armenian rule
was held, Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Energy.
The Minister, who launched the event with an introductory
statement, stated that converting liberated regions into green
energy zones is one of the primary directions of restoration work
being carried out under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
In addition, with Azerbaijan hosting the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP 29), the need to boost the use of renewable energy
sources was underlined once more.
Following the agenda, a report from the Secretariat on measures
implemented since the last meeting of the working group was heard.
The works carried out in such directions as conducting relevant
monitoring in the territories liberated from occupation,
implementing heating systems, creating a demonstration pavilion for
the green energy zone, and forming a normative and technical base
for the application of technologies were discussed.
Representatives of special representative offices of the
President of Azerbaijan, public law legal entity "Restoration,
Construction, and Management Service," as well as Karabakh Revival
Foundation and "Azeristiliktechizat" OJSC (state management in the
heat supply sector) in the liberated territories took part in the
meeting, along with state structures included in the working
group.
