Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. To Acquire CSI Compressco LP In An $854 Million All-Equity Transaction

All-equity acquisition to create the industry's largest contract compression fleet of 4.3 million revenue-generating horsepower

Deepens Kodiak's position in key operating areas, including over 2.8 million horsepower in the Permian Basin

Expected annual run-rate cost synergies of at least $20 million

CSI Compressco unitholders will receive 0.086 shares of Kodiak common stock for each CSI Compressco common unit owned, representing a price of approximately $1.65 per unit based on the closing price of Kodiak's stock on December 18, 2023

Kodiak shareholders will realize immediate accretion to Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share upon closing

Transaction benefits to CSI Compressco unitholders include a significantly increased dividend, greater stock trading liquidity and significant opportunities for long-term value appreciation Kodiak to host a conference call on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

MONTGOMERY, Texas and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

(NYSE: KGS ) ("Kodiak") and CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP ) today announced that they have executed a definitive merger agreement under which Kodiak will acquire CSI Compressco in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $854 million, including the assumption of $619 million of net debt, based on the closing price of Kodiak's stock on December 18, 2023.

Strategic Rationale and Transaction Highlights

The addition of CSI Compressco's fleet will give Kodiak the largest contract compression fleet in the industry with 4.3 million revenue-generating horsepower, while also extending Kodiak's service offerings deeper into the natural gas value chain through CSI Compressco's treating, gas cooling and aftermarket services businesses. This enhanced scale will allow Kodiak to continue to provide the highest level of service in the industry and deepen its industry-leading footprint in key operating areas such as the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Like Kodiak, CSI Compressco's natural gas compression revenues are supported by fixed-revenue contracts with inflation-protection mechanisms intended to drive stable cash flows through commodity price cycles.

Utilizing Wall Street consensus estimates for both companies, the combined entity is expected to generate approximately $630 million in 2024 Adjusted EBITDA after the expected annual run-rate cost synergies of at least $20 million. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Kodiak's Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share, and leverage-neutral to Kodiak after expected synergies. In addition, Kodiak continues to expect to achieve its long-term leverage target of 0-3 by year end 2025. For CSI Compressco unitholders, the Kodiak stock received in the transaction is expected to provide an enhanced dividend, while also providing greater trading liquidity and research coverage.

CEO Commentary

Kodiak's CEO Mickey McKee noted "I am excited to announce the acquisition of CSI Compressco, a highly accretive and leverage-neutral transaction that we believe will unlock significant value for both Kodiak shareholders and CSI Compressco unitholders. The increased scale provided by the industry's largest contract compression fleet will allow Kodiak to continue to provide the highest level of service in the industry to our customers, many of which are themselves undergoing consolidation. The increase in pro forma Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow will provide Kodiak greater financial flexibility to increase dividends, and implement a share repurchase program, all of which is consistent with our capital allocation strategy that combines investment to grow our fleet and the return of capital to shareholders through an attractive dividend, all while living within free cash flow."

McKee continued, "John Jackson and his team have done a remarkable job of transforming CSI Compressco in the nearly three years since CSI Compressco's general partner was acquired by Spartan Energy Partners LP. The CSI Compressco management team has demonstrated a tremendous track record of improving fleet utilization, increasing EBITDA and reducing leverage by focusing on large horsepower, infrastructure applications in premier basins in the U.S., consistent with Kodiak's core operating philosophy. We look forward to continuing these efforts as we combine these companies and welcome the talented employees of CSI Compressco into the Kodiak family."

John Jackson, CSI Compressco's Chief Executive Officer, noted, "The combination of Kodiak and CSI Compressco creates the market leader in compression infrastructure, with significant scale and a diversified customer base. CSI Compressco unitholders will benefit from their ownership in Kodiak in multiple ways - particularly the scale of the combined companies, a strong balance sheet, and an attractive dividend."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSI Compressco unitholders will receive 0.086 shares of Kodiak common stock for each CSI Compressco common unit owned.

The combined company will have an "Up-C" structure at closing, and CSI Compressco unitholders meeting certain requirements will have the ability to elect to receive 0.086 limited liability company units representing economic interests in Kodiak's operating subsidiary (along with an equal number of shares of non-economic voting preferred stock of Kodiak) for each CSI Compressco common unit they hold. Each such unit will be redeemable at the option of the holder for one share of Kodiak common stock (along with cancellation of a corresponding share of preferred stock), following a six month post-closing lock-up and subject to certain conditions. Upon closing, CSI Compressco unitholders will own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of Kodiak and the Board of Directors of CSI Compressco GP LLC. Certain unitholders of CSI Compressco, including Spartan Energy Partners LP, which controls the CSI Compressco GP LLC, Merced Capital LP and Orvieto Fund, that collectively own more than 50% of CSI Compressco's outstanding units have entered into support agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their CSI Compressco units in favor of the merger upon effectiveness of the S-4 Registration Statement with the SEC.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, including Hart Scott Rodino Act clearance.

Kodiak expects to launch a senior notes offering in the first quarter of 2024, the proceeds of which would ultimately be used to refinance CSI Compressco's debt at closing of the acquisition.

Shareholder Commentary

Alex Darden, Partner and Head of EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team Americas, President of EQT Partners Inc. and Kodiak board member, noted, "This transaction brings unique, significant value creation opportunities. We have full confidence that Kodiak's best-in-class management team, with the combined power of CSI Compressco, will maintain the highest level of service to their customers. EQT looks forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Kodiak as they continue on their growth trajectory."

Conference Call Information

Kodiak management will host a conference call for investors on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). The conference call may be accessed by dialing (201) 389-0872 or via webcast at kodiakgas.

Additional Information

A slide presentation with additional information is accessible via the Kodiak website at href="" rel="nofollow" kodiakga .

Advisors

Barclays acted as sole financial advisor to Kodiak and King & Spalding LLP acted as legal counsel. Jefferies LLC acted as sole financial advisor to CSI Compressco and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Kodiak

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is one of the largest contract compression services providers in the continental United States with a fleet of over 3.2 million horsepower.

Kodiak focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi–well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at .

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. In addition, CSI Compressco provides a variety of natural gas treating services. CSI Compressco's contract services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,800 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Additionally, our gas treating equipment fleet includes natural gas cooling units used to reduce the temperature of natural gas so that it can be further treated, processed, or compressed. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP.

Important Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the merger transaction (the "Merger"), Kodiak will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4, that will include a consent solicitation statement of CSI Compressco and a prospectus of Kodiak. The Merger will be submitted to CSI Compressco's unitholders for their consideration. CSI Compressco and Kodiak may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Merger. A definitive consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to unitholders of CSI Compressco. This communication is not a substitute for the registration statement or consent solicitation statement/prospectus that will be filed with the SEC or any other documents that Kodiak or CSI Compressco (as applicable) may file with the SEC or send to unitholders of CSI Compressco in connection with the Merger. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE MERGER, INVESTORS, SHAREHOLDERS AND UNITHOLDERS OF KODIAK AND CSI COMPRESSCO ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

The registration statement and consent solicitation statement/prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by CSI Compressco or Kodiak with the SEC, may be obtained once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website at or free of charge from CSI Compressco at CSI Compressco's website at or by directing a request to CSI Compressco's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or Kodiak at or by directing a request to Kodiak's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

Participants in the Solicitation

CSI Compressco, Kodiak and certain of their respective executive officers, directors, other members of management and employees (including those of CSI Compressco's general partner) may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be "participants" in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of CSI Compressco's general partner is available in the section titled "Part III. Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Governance" on page 49 of CSI Compressco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023 (and available at



