Consumers Energy Continues Billion-Dollar Natural Gas Investment To Reduce Long-Term Costs For Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Replacing aging infrastructure results in safer, more affordable natural gas

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is continuing its $1 billion annual investment in the company's natural gas delivery system as part of its Natural Gas Delivery Plan, resulting in miles of aging and outdated pipeline replaced every year and reducing long-term costs for customers by providing cleaner, more reliable natural gas for decades to come.

"While exploration of other affordable, clean energy alternatives continues, natural gas remains the most cost-effective means of heating homes and businesses in places like Michigan," said Chris Fultz, vice president of gas operations for Consumers Energy. "We take seriously our responsibility to provide that gas to millions of customers that need it from us, and that is why we're making our system stronger, safer and more affordable than ever before."

The work to increase reliability of the company's natural gas storage and delivery systems has resulted in:



Upgrades to transmission infrastructure, including the Mid-Michigan Pipeline .

The removal of pipe made from vintage materials, in some cases more than 60 years old.

The replacement of outdated mains and services with streamlined processes. The support of hundreds of construction jobs each year.

To continue facilitating these improvements - including the replacement of 30 miles of pipeline crossing three counties in 2023 alone - the company has filed a natural gas rate case with the Michigan Public Service Commission. While some customers could potentially see a small increase on their bill, the average customer would still be paying less than $3 a day to feed their family and heat their home.

"Our ultimate goal is to keep costs as low as possible for our customers in the years to come, but we have to make these investments in the short term to achieve that goal," said Holly Bowers, vice president of gas engineering and supply for Consumers Energy. "We understand the significant burden even a small increase can be for our most vulnerable customers, and that is why we've also continued to invest in and develop programs and opportunities that can reduce that burden and provide assistance in other meaningful ways."

Consumers Energy provided more than $25 million last winter to help homes and businesses with rising energy costs , and recently announced a more than $1 million investment in a series of initiatives to improve quality of life and reduce bills for customers in historically disadvantaged communities.

Those in need of help should contact 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers also should call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.

Many people can manage their winter bills by starting with tips at home or work. Learn more at

ConsumersEnergy/coldweather .



Have your heating system tuned and inspected by a service professional. Heat losses from a poorly maintained system can range between 1-2 percent a year.

Clean or replace your furnace filter often during the heating season. If your furnace can "breathe" more easily, it will use less energy.

Dial your thermostat down at night and add an extra blanket for warmth.

Make sure your attic, basement, garage and exterior doors are closed to prevent cold drafts from getting in and heat from getting out. Turn on your ceiling fan. Ceiling fans set at a slow speed push warm air away from the ceiling and move it around the room without creating a chilling breeze.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS ), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:



SOURCE Consumers Energy