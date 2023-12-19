Crowdfunding Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 14.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global crowdfunding market size is projected to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Pune,India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global crowdfunding market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2023 to USD 3.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Launch of reward-based campaigns for crowdfunding by large businesses is expected to propel market growth. Increasing usage of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Instagram is anticipated to fuel market development. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“Crowdfunding Market Forecast, 2024-2030.”

Key Industry Development- October 2022: StartEngine acquired SeedInvest. The acquisition allowed StartEngine to offer more start-up founders access to raise capital online from retail investors. StartEngine is a capital market firm.

Reward-based Campaigns by Various Businesses to Boost the Market Growth 2023-2029

Increasing crowdfunding activities on social media platforms plays a vital role to fuel the demand for crowdfunding projects.

Type Analysis: Increasing Popularity of Equity-based Funding Among Startups to Boost Demand for the Service

Crowdfunding Market Size in North America was USD 0.52 Billion in 2022 Crowdfunding solutions is growing as they are scalable, adaptable, and effective methods to raise money.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.62 Billion Base Year 2022 Crowdfunding Market Size in 2022 USD 1.25 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, End-user and Geography Crowdfunding Market Growth Drivers Increasing Usage of Social Media Platforms to Propel Market Growth





Increasing Usage of Social Media Platforms to Propel Market Growth

Increasing usage of social media platforms for generation of funds is projected to drive the crowdfunding market growth media and technological improvements have offered acceleration required for this industry. Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Instagram are gaining more popularity for activities to raise funds by gathering donations from investors penetration of the internet, smartphone usage, and trend of P2P (peer-to-peer) crowdfunding business model are expected to propel market growth.

However, rising security concerns associated with the service impede the market expansion.





Equity-based

Debt-based

Blockchain-based Others

Startups

NGOs Individuals





North America to Dictate Market Share Owing to Increasing Number of Startups

North America is expected to hold majority part in the crowdfunding market share owing to increasing number of startup companies across the region. Presence of many key players such as GoFundMe, Indigegogo Inc., and RealCrowd offers high potential for these activities in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to show important progression due to rise in number of startups, innovative projects, and internet penetration. Increasing digitization and favorable economic conditions to create more lucrative opportunities for online platforms.

Europe is anticipated to show steady growth due to rising number of guidelines for the crowdfunding model.





Acquisition Strategies by the Key Players to Propel Market Progress

Key players in the market have focusing on increasing their geographical presence by collaborating and acquisition strategies. In November 2021, Republic, a New York-based investing platform, acquired Arora Project, an equity crowdfunding media agency that helps startups in creating and launching new campaigns. The acquisition enables accredited investors to contribute to private funding rounds. The market players have been concentrating on various strategies to focus on attracting a large customer base.





How big is the crowdfunding market?

Crowdfunding Market size was USD 3.62 billion by 2030.

How fast is the crowdfunding market growing?

The crowdfunding market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Crowdsourced Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast 2023-2029





