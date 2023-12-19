The Only Webcam To Solve Modern Meeting Challenges, The CA Essential Webcam Flex Is Now Widely Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a successful Kickstarter that was funded in just hours, this unique multi-function webcam is shipping now

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, call centers, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Webcam Flex is now shipping and available on CyberAcoustics and Amazon .



The CA Essential Webcam Flex is the ideal tool to give powerful presentations, conduct authentic live interviews, lead captivating webinars and livestreams, or present engaging demonstrations, via a simple, unobtrusive webcam that's perfect for people spanning industries, professions, interests, and hobbies, as its unique design offers a more collaborative experience for any use.

Multi-function webcam enables easy eye contact and engaging presentations

The CA Essential Webcam Flex recreates an in-person experience through two unique mounting positions achieved by a thin rotatable arm and compact form factor: Center View, which brings the webcam to the center of a monitor to create a more natural gaze and Table View, which extends the webcam over a desktop to more easily share documents, objects, lessons, tabletop games, live streams, and more. It can also sit at the top of a monitor and function like a traditional HD webcam.





Multi-function HD webcam with three mounting positions, Center View for better eye contact, Table View for desktop sharing and Traditional View on top of a monitor

Great for all professions, hobbyists, and streamers

Whether a business professional in more online meetings than ever before, a teacher conducting virtual classes, a healthcare professional doing telehealth appointments, YouTube or Twitch streamers sharing your passion with a fan base, or a tabletop gamer playing with friends around the world, the CA Essential Webcam Flex works great in any use case. Here are just some of the ways this versatile center webcam can be used:



Read from a script while maintaining perfect eye contact in live broadcasts, streams, or interviews

Place it in the center of multiple monitors for a perfectly framed meeting

Create a more collaborative experience with Table View mode to show off objects, documents, lessons, gameplay, and more Reduce background distractions with five zoom options, for an additional layer of meeting customization

The CA Essential Webcam Flex is an easy-to-use plug-and-play USB-A device requiring no additional software or applications for any of its features.

CA Essential Webcam Flex tech specs



High-quality 5MP video up to 2592 x 1944 @ 30fps

HD autofocus and low light correction

Rotatable arm is adjustable up to 19 cm for both Table View and Center View mode

Wide 74 diagonal field of view with five levels of manual zoom

Dual omnidirectional microphones

USB-A plug-and-play, no software required

Compatible with Windows 10 & 11, Mac OS 10.6 or above, and Chromebooks

Compatible with all conferencing and chat applications, including Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, and Microsoft Teams Ensure privacy by rotating camera up when mounted at the top of a monitor



With an MSRP of $129.99, the CA Essential Webcam Flex is now available on Amazon , CyberAcoustics and through most IT and reseller channel partners.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, visit .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headset recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. The company has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of electronics for responsible reuse or recycling. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics' commitment to sustainability visit recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit . Follow the company on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

