Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidyalaya (SKVV) Unveils B.Sc./M.Sc. In Yoga For 2024-25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SKVV - BSc/MSc in Yoga

CHITTORGARH, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidyalaya (SKVV) proudly announces the launch of its latest academic offering – the href="" rel="external nofollow" /M. in Yog program, set to commence in the academic year 2024-25.

As a premier institution dedicated to the promotion of holistic education and traditional wisdom, SKVV is delighted to introduce this specialised course, designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of Yoga, its principles, and its profound impact on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Key Highlights of the Program:

- Rigorous curriculum blending ancient yogic teachings with modern scientific perspectives.

- Experienced faculty comprising renowned experts in Yoga philosophy, anatomy, and practice.

- State-of-the-art facilities including dedicated yoga studios and meditation spaces.

- Emphasis on practical training, enabling students to become skilled yoga practitioners and instructors.

The /M. in Yoga program aligns with SKVV's commitment to fostering a deep appreciation for India's cultural heritage while equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the evolving global landscape.

Prospective students are invited to embark on a transformative educational journey that goes beyond conventional learning. Whether aspiring to become certified yoga instructors, wellness consultants, or researchers in the field, SKVV's program promises a holistic approach to education.

Enrollment for the 2024-25 academic year is now open. Aspiring yogis and scholars are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to join SKVV's esteemed community and embark on a path of self-discovery and academic excellence.

For more information, please visit or contact the admissions office at +91-8929669933.

About Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidyalaya (SKVV):

Established with a vision to revive and propagate Vedic knowledge, SKVV is a leading institution dedicated to providing a holistic education that seamlessly integrates traditional wisdom with contemporary learning. With a commitment to fostering personal and societal well-being, SKVV continues to be a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment.

SKVV

Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidyalaya

email us here