BOARD MEMBER MARIA AURORA MARTINEZ RAMOS AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCESM

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance SM to Maria Aurora Martinez Ramos of New York City and Miami.Aurora is the Chief Learning Officer for SanitasUSA- Keralty based in Miami, Florida. She is a board member of ESADE MBA Alumni, a Barcelona, Spain-based university focused on business and law, and is a former member of the board of directors of Wiley Iberia, one of the world's largest publishing houses. She is also an investor in Firefish Capital, a project created and operated by ESADE Executive MBA graduates willing to support promising startups. She is the former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Gamelearn and has a rich history in the education sector, dating back more than 20 years with such companies as Pearson, McGraw-Hill, Curriculum Associates, and others. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards Program as well as other executive education programs at MIT, ESADE, Aalto University, Georgetown, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and FGV - Fundação Getulio Vargas. She earned her MA from Columbia University and her BA from Temple University."Aurora came to our programs through our partnership with WomenExecs on Boards (WEoB)," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She has a demonstrated commitment to continuous learning and education programs seen through her broad academic and executive pursuits. Like her WEoB colleagues, she is deeply committed to the best practices of governance, especially the governance of risk-taking in pursuit of the corporate purpose."The Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered."This course is solid in terms of breadth and depth of content,” said Ms. Martinez.“It undoubtedly prepares you to be a strong board member by providing a necessary and competitive perspective on the key topic of cyber security for any board who believes cyber security should be integral to the growth of the business.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

