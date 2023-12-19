Gold Medal Pools Expands Westward With Acquisition Of Klapprodt Pools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are deeply committed to delivering substantial value and efficiencies to homeowners and pool company owners as we expand our footprint in the area.” - Josh Sandler, CEO of Gold Medal Pools, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Medal Pools, a prominent name in the swimming pool industry, announces the acquisition of Klapprodt Pools. This marks Gold Medal's fourth purchase in the past 120 days since partnering with Tenex Capital Management, solidifying its position as a leading consolidator in the US pool industry.



The Klapprodt acquisition is a significant milestone in Gold Medal's long-term growth plan, which provides substantial resources to pool company owners seeking growth, funding, or an exit strategy. The long-term plan leverages the company's operational platform, career path development for employees and a robust supply chain to make pool ownership and maintenance virtually hassle free.



"Klapprodt Pools and Gold Medal Pools share the same core values of taking care of clients and employees, making this acquisition a natural fit, and we fully intend to maintain the Klapprodt name,"adds Josh Sandler, CEO of Gold Medal Pools.



"Our team is thrilled to join the Gold Medal Pools family," says Jeremy Klapprodt, Co-Owner at Klapprodt Pools. "This strategic acquisition not only strengthens our position in the market but also enables us to offer efficiencies to our valued customers in Tarrant County."



Customers and team members of both Gold Medal Pools and Klapprodt Pools can expect a seamless transition, with a continued focus on delivering top-notch service and unmatched quality. The acquisition underscores both organizations' dedication to being at the forefront of the industry, consistently raising the bar for craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.



"Like Gold Medal, we are deeply committed to excellence in pool maintenance, construction, and remodeling. This merger aligns perfectly with our mission," adds Josh Klapprodt, Co-Owner Klapprodt Pools.



About Gold Medal Pools

Gold Medal Pools is a premier swimming pool company providing maintenance, design, construction, and renovation services to North Texas. The company represents over five decades of professional experience and employs over 200 team members, bringing unparalleled service and innovation to customers. For more information, please visit



About Klapprodt Pools

Founded by the late Fred Klapprodt in 1987, Klapprodt Pools is a family-owned business whose name became synonymous with excellence in the swimming pool industry. With over three decades of experience, the company has steadily grown, expanding its services to include pool construction and maintenance. Led by Jeremy and Josh Klapprodt, alongside a dedicated professional team, Klapprodt Pools remains committed to delivering top-notch craftsmanship, innovative designs, and unparalleled service and maintenance.



About Tenex Capital Management

Tenex Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in middle market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing, and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex's deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including diversified industrials, business and tech-enabled services, and healthcare. For additional information, please visit .

