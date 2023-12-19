Dynamicweb Helps Elevate An Iconic Brand, Winnebago's Digital Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With integrated CMS and PIM solutions, Winnebago victoriously boosted its customer engagement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading eCommerce solutions provider, DynamicWeb is honored to share its achievements with the RV industry's most innovative brand, Winnebago . While in-person sales came easily to Winnebago, COVID-19 halted in-person trade shows and accelerated the need to build a strong online presence. RV sales skyrocketed during COVID-19, and with that, Winnebago knew they had to deliver an interactive online experience to educate customers about the product line and connect them with dealers.While seeking a partner that could help transform their web presence, DynamicWeb was a solid fit for their needs.Through the implementation of the DynamicWeb CMS and PIM solutions, a modern foundation for current and future innovation, Winnebago is able to offer an interactive and educational user experience. Some of these included centralized product information management, virtual product launches, virtual 3D tours (with third-party), and much more.With DynamicWeb's assistance, Winnebago was able to successfully increase customer and dealership engagement. With a 13.3% increase in website engagement and a 436% year-over-year increase in leads, Winnebago's immersive digital experience drove measurable results.DynamicWeb is grateful to have partnered with Winnebago and is committed to continuing on its journey of helping more brands design and build their online presence. To learn more about DynamicWeb's product offerings and solutions, those interested can request a demo .About the Company:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, their customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

