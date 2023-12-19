ECE® Announces Development Of A US National Qualifications Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A USQF would make credentials and credits easily understood by employers, agents, and international partners.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE®), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials , is pleased to announce that the development of a United States Qualifications Framework (USQF) is currently underway. In 2022, a group of stakeholders assembled a USQF Advisory Council to expedite the effort to establish a National Qualifications Framework in the United States.A National Qualifications Framework (NQF) is a simple yet critical tool that describes the relationship between educational qualifications in a country. While over 150 countries and regions have developed NQFs, the United States still needs one. An NQF assists students in pursuing higher education, professional licensure, and employment. NQFs also increase mobility by facilitating the acceptance of qualifications in other countries. Soon, US students, educators, and employers will benefit from this globally recognized tool.A USQF is important because it provides a clear path forward as international credits and credentials are reconciled. For instance, while a student in the US can obtain an associate degree for academic and vocational purposes, it may not be the case in other countries with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems in place. It's possible that a student with a TVET certificate would not be given credit for a university-level program. In that case, the student would have to start over from the ground up to transfer to the traditional academic sector.A USQF eliminates the confusion surrounding a student's numerous pathways to earn a certificate, diploma, or degree. The USQF would make credentials and credits easily understood by agents , employers, and international partners. USQF benefits include:- Clarity and transparency- Mobility and transferability- Alignment with international standards- Lifelong learning and upskilling- Enhancing workforce developmentWith the realization of the USQF, ECE looks forward to better assisting international students in achieving their educational and professional goals in the US.About the Company:Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE® reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE's mission is to promote the betterment of individuals' lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders.

Nicole Meinolf

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.

