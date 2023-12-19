DASH Carolina Honored With Triangle Business Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DASH Carolina has been ranked 34th for the 2023 Fast 50 Awards.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DASH Carolina , a leading real estate firm in North Carolina, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Triangle (Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill) by the Triangle Business Journal, a reputable source for business news in the Triangle region. Ranked 34th out of 50, DASH Carolina is the only real estate firm to be recognized in the 2023 Fast 50 Awards .This Triangle Business Award is yet another acknowledgment of DASH Carolina's impressive status as the number one Independent Real Estate brokerage in the Triangle . With twenty-four employees and over 200 agents, DASH Carolina's growth is being fueled by The Triangle-one of the most popular, fastest-growing areas in North Carolina.They are the number one five-star Google-reviewed brokerage in The Triangle, as well as the number one Zillow-reviewed real estate team in North Carolina. Additional brokerage locations are now operating in the Charlotte, Fayetteville, and Asheville areas with additional NC branches to come. DASH Carolina is honored to be ranked 34th in the Triangle Business Journal's 2023 Fast 50 Awards.About the Company:Since 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.

