EU country prohibits shipments of Russian oil

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Bulgarian parliament has approved a motion to prohibit the purchase of Russian oil for the country's sole refinery, Neftohim, owned by Russia's Lukoil, as reported by Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on Monday. According to the decision, Neftohim is set to cease exporting petroleum products made from Russian crude starting January 1, 2024, and will completely halt the use of Russian oil from March 1 next year. Despite Bulgaria being initially exempt from the European Union's ban on crude purchases from Russia, lawmakers in Sofia have opted to end this exemption prematurely, raising concerns about potential challenges for the refinery, which is specifically configured for the particular grade of Russian oil. Neftohim plays a crucial role in supplying a significant portion of Bulgaria's diesel and gasoline.



The decision has not been without controversy, with Lukoil expressing dissatisfaction and labeling Bulgaria's move to ban the use of Russian oil at the refinery as "biased and discriminatory." Lukoil went on to announce a review of its business strategy in the country, raising the possibility of selling its local assets, including Neftohim.



The parliamentary decision in Sofia also encompassed the approval of a motion to lift an additional tax on Russian gas transiting through Bulgaria. This tax had become a point of contention, with Hungary threatening to veto Bulgaria's entry into the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone unless the levy was removed. In October, Bulgaria had imposed an extra tax of 20 lev (USD11.16) per megawatt-hour on Russian natural gas entering the country.



Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian gas, had strongly criticized the measure, citing concerns about its impact on Hungary's energy security.



The latest developments in Bulgaria underscore the intricate dynamics between national economic interests, geopolitical considerations, and the broader context of European energy policies. As Bulgaria navigates these challenges, the decisions made by its parliament will not only shape the future of Neftohim but also impact regional energy dynamics and relations with Russia. The ramifications of this shift in policy will likely be closely monitored, both within Bulgaria and across Europe, as stakeholders assess the implications for energy security and diplomatic relations in the region.







