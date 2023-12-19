(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Professional Learning Market, 2023" report has been added to

The Professional Learning 2023 report provides an overview and outlook for the professional development training market both for the education and corporate workplace sectors. The report sized total spending on US PreK-12 professional development in the 2022-2023 school year at $5.99 billion, up 2.9% from $5.76 billion in the previous year. The global market for corporate learning and development is forecast to grow from $345.56 billion in 2021 to $493.32 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%.

Forces and drivers accelerating the trend in both sectors include technology, including the use of generative AI in products; complexity of work, addressing remote workers, and the need for soft skills. Newer products are providing more hybrid learning, increased personalization and active learning, and more microlearning opportunities.

In the corporate workplace, there is a need for rapid reskilling as it is estimated that 44% of workers' skills will be disrupted in the next five years.

The data in the report is derived from consulting and analyzing the latest data from governmental, association and other official sources, along with data from key trade journals, surveys, and the publisher's own analyses.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: WHAT IS PROFESSIONAL LEARNING?



DEFINING PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT/LEARNING

Education for State Licensing Renewals

KEY STAKEHOLDERS: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING SECTOR

Leadership's Role in PD IN-HOUSE DEVELOPMENT OF PD

CHAPTER 2: TYPES AND COMPONENTS OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSES



TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: METHODS OF DELIVERY

TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: COMMON ELEMENTS



Professional Development for Leadership



Collaboration and Leadership Development Case Study

Classroom Management

ELEMENTS OF EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT



Content-Focused



Active Learning



Organization Skills



Stress Management Feedback and Assessment

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL LEARNING



NEW AND GROWING APPROACHES IN PD TRAINING COURSES AND PRODUCTS



Personalization and Engagement



Teacher Shortages and Burnout

Curriculum-Based Professional Learning

SUBJECT AND TOPICAL AREAS GETTING SPECIAL PD ATTENTION



Special Education, Diverse Students and Learner Variability



Literacy



Social-Emotional Learning

STEM

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY TRENDS



Technology and Delivery of Professional Development



Blended Learning



Integration of Digital Technology into Professional Development



AI and Professional Development



Additional Emerging Trends



Micro-Learning Case Study

Western Governors University: Microcredentials for Job-embedded Professional Learning STATE POLICY CHANGES

CHAPTER 4: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING FOR NON-INSTRUCTIONAL STAFF



TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT



Customized Professional Learning



Job-embedded Professional Learning Social-Emotional Professional Learning

CHAPTER 5: MARKET DYNAMICS: MARKET SIZE, CUSTOMERS, PURCHASING, FUNDING



THE CUSTOMER FOR PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MATERIALS AND SERVICES



Market Opportunity: Teachers



Market Opportunity: Administrators



Market Opportunity: Principals



Key Decision Makers and Influencer: The Individual School and School District

Other Key Decision Makers and Influencers

SIZE OF THE PREK-12 PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET





Forecast and Outlook

Digital Delivery

FUNDING SOURCES





Federal Funding for English Language Acquisition PD

State and Other Funding Sources FEDERAL AND STATE POLICY SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL LEARNING

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS

ASSOCIATIONS, FOUNDATIONS, UNIONS, & OTHER NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

INDEPENDENT CONSULTANTS

CONTENT AND CURRICULUM PROVIDERS

TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES



EdTech companies



Online Professional Learning Communities



Learning Management Systems

Education Publishers and Government Agencies EDUCATORS

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES



Carnegie Learning

Catapult Learning

Discovery Education

Edthena

edWeb

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

PBLWorks

Scholastic Education

Sibme

Solution Tree Wiley

CHAPTER 8: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING IN THE WORKPLACE



THE CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT MARKET

THE BIG PICTURE: HOW WORK IS CHANGING AND THE PUSH FOR RESKILLING



Major Macro Finding



Areas of Largest Current and Anticipated Growth



Net Impact of Job Changes



Impact on Individual Jobs and Functions

Most Important Employee Skills and Capabilities

EXPECTED IMPACT ON THE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET





Special Focus on IT



Who is the Customer

Demand by Function

WHAT EMPLOYERS SAY THEY NEED



What about Budget

What Employees Say they Need

CREATING THE PRODUCT: WHAT THE MARKET WANTS AND WHY

WHAT ARE MICROCREDENTIALS?



Microcredentials are Hot



Who is Offering Microcredentials?



Who is Taking the Courses?



On the Down Side



Hurdles in Attracting Buyers

Other Marketing and Messaging Strategies

FUTURE TRENDS IN CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT



Methods and Formats

New Programs and Classes

SPECIAL FOCUS: THE PUSH TO LEARN GENERATIVE AI





Why the Surging Interest in AI?



Types of AI in L&D



Challenges



Current Vendors of AI Learning and Development How HR Selects an AI L&D Vendor

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY OFFERINGS IN KEY WORKPLACE L&D SKILL AREAS

