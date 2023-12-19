SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies The Beauty Health Company(SKIN) Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Beauty Health Company ("Beauty Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKIN ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Beauty Health investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SKIN

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to "frequent treatment interruptions;" (2) as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs; (5) as a result, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Beauty Health during the relevant time frame, you have until January 16, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP