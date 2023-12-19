YAAZ INAUGURATES A MAGNIFICENT SHOWROOM IN THE NEW YORK METROPOLITAN AREA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Located in a neo-industrial building, the exhibition space hosts the collections of the Turkish brand which made its debut in the US market.

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic approach to international expansion, YAAZ brings its lifestyle to the metropolitan area of New York and chose Bergen County to open a new showroom, facing the famous Route 17 where hundreds of thousands of people pass by every day. Located a short distance from the heart of Manhattan, the exhibition space represents the official US market debut of the Turkish furniture brand which has been able to interpret its indoor experiences to outdoor envi- ronments, becoming a fundamental touch point for international expansion.

Spreading over an area of 5,500 square feet, in which the exhibition and sales area, storage areas and administrative offices coexist, the showroom occupies an entire neo-industrial building, fitting perfectly into the context of Route 17.

In fact, the famous street of New Jersey is defined by a sequence of large shops and shopping malls that attract the public due to its privileged position. It is con- nected to the state of New York via the New York State Thruway highway system and to Manhattan island via the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel.

Organized on two floors, the YAAZ space was inspired by the design of other YAAZ showrooms. The designed is inspired by the new showroom at the factory in Adana that was designed by the Turkish interior designer Efe Urgunlu. Adana is the town where the brand was born and where its industrial site is located.

The elegant, surreal and embracing language of the exhibition environments highlights the essential value and the extreme refinement of the brand's furnitu- re collections, displayed inside a main space characterized by large windows. The space stands out, emphasized by a series of load-bearing pillars and sinuous island-platforms on which the furniture collections are displayed. The space accompanies visitors on a journey that gathers together the brand's icons, from Uz to Barla, up to Turtle.

In these almost lunar atmospheres the story of lifestyle interpreted by the Italian design studio AngelettiRuzza Design, the art director of YAAZ, enters the scene where the quality of the furniture is expressed through the attention dedicated to details, the production with great care and high precision, the search for pre- cious solutions and finishes, but also with a sustainable approach that combines the cutting-edge technology production and an entirely internalized supply and production chain.

An area of the store is dedicated to the capsule collection designed by Michael Graves Design, the multi-award-winning US design studio that has inherited and expanded upon the values of the world-renowned late architect Michael Graves (1934-2015) with whom YAAZ has recently started a collaboration aiming to carry on the human-centric philosophy codified by the architect since the 1960's and to strengthen and enhance its bond with the US market.

After participating in BDNY (Boutique Design New York) last November, a leading hospitality trade fair, the opening of the showroom in New Jersey consolidates the presence of YAAZ in this country and confirms the United States as a fundamental area for the international development of the brand which has recently entered the Saudi Arabian market.

Born from two decades of expertise in aluminum and wood craftsmanship, as well as contract furniture production by the Turkish company Adasan, led by three sib- lings, Burak, Onur and Gizem, YAAZ faces the future through a global perspective.

Francesca Noseda

M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l.

+39 02 3674 8250

...