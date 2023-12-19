Delhi: Unidentified Man Found Dead With Four Stab Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) An unidentified man, aged around 30 to 35-years-old, was found dead with four stab injuries in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Tuesday, an official said.

The official said that on Tuesday at 7:55 a.m, information was received in Welcome police station regarding a dead body of a male on the road near Community Centre, West Gorakh Park, Welcome.

Upon reaching the spot, the deceased was found lying under a quilt on the road side.

“There were four stab injuries marks on his body -- one on the neck's left side and three on the chest, both side,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“A case of murder has been registered and movement of other suspects and vehicles are being examined in CCTV footages,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

