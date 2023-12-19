EU specifies date for Russian diamond prohibition

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the European Union (EU) has officially declared a ban on the direct or indirect import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia effective January 1, 2024. This decision, part of the European Union's twelfth package of economic sanctions against Moscow, encompasses a broad range of diamond-related activities, including those originating in Russia, exported from the country, transiting through Russia, and even Russian diamonds processed in third countries.



As outlined in the press release issued on Monday, the ban applies directly to non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds, as well as diamond jewelry. Additionally, an indirect import ban on Russian diamonds processed in third countries, including jewelry containing such diamonds, will be phased in gradually. The phased approach will commence on March 1, 2024, and is expected to be fully implemented by September 1, 2024. The European Council (EC) justified the staggered implementation by citing the need to establish a traceability mechanism that ensures effective enforcement measures while minimizing disruptions in the European Union market.



The embargo on Russian diamonds is a notable component of the G7's collective efforts to coordinate an international diamond ban aimed at depriving Russia of a significant revenue source. The EC's announcement reinforces the European Union's commitment to aligning economic measures with broader geopolitical strategies, reflecting the bloc's stance on Russia's actions.



The decision to impose a ban on Russian diamonds had faced previous challenges, notably from Belgium, which had expressed concerns about potential economic repercussions. Belgium, a key hub for the diamond trade, particularly in Antwerp, warned that the embargo could lead to a shift of business to other global centers, such as Dubai. Despite these reservations, the European Union has moved forward with the comprehensive ban, signaling a united front among Western allies in their efforts to apply economic pressure on Russia.



The implementation of this diamond ban is expected to have far-reaching implications for the global diamond trade, affecting supply chains and trade dynamics. As geopolitical tensions persist, the European Union's decisive actions underscore the intersection of economic strategies and diplomatic initiatives, shaping the landscape of international trade relationships.



