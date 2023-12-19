Media reports Biden calling off UK trade agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant development, sources close to the discussions have revealed that the United States will not proceed with the anticipated "foundational" trade agreement with the United Kingdom, as reported by Politico on Monday. The decision, attributed to President Joe Biden, comes after a preliminary version of the deal was prepared earlier this year by the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office. This preliminary document addressed critical issues such as digital trade, labor protections, and agriculture, marking a departure from the traditional free trade deal format. The proposed agreement was envisioned as a comprehensive roadmap with the ultimate goal of securing a more expansive trade deal in the future.



Anticipation had been building for talks on this trade agreement, with expectations that negotiations would commence by the end of the year, aiming for completion before the upcoming elections in both the United Kingdom and the United States. However, sources suggest that the deal faced a setback as some of its provisions garnered criticism within Congress. Lawmakers, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly expressed concerns that the proposed agreement did not serve the best interests of the American public, particularly farmers and workers.



The contentious nature of the proposed deal was highlighted during recent meetings between the USTR and lawmakers. According to sources, questions were raised about whether the agreement would improve conditions for farmers, workers, and the overall United States economy. One source, summarizing the sentiment from the meetings, stated, "Does this improve the lot of the farmers in Iowa? Does this help the United States economy? And if it doesn't, they're not going to do it."



The decision to shelve the trade agreement underscores the challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating the complex landscape of international trade negotiations. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the move signals a reevaluation of priorities and a commitment to ensuring that trade agreements align with the interests of the American people. This development may have broader implications for the diplomatic and economic relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, as both nations seek to navigate the post-Brexit era and redefine their global trade partnerships.





