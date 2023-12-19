Finance minister claims more than half of Russian shipments go to Asia

(MENAFN) In a significant move to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions, Russia has undertaken a major shift in its export strategy, with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announcing that approximately 60 percent of the country's exports are now directed towards Asian nations. The announcement was made during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Lan Foan, at the Russia-China Financial Dialogue forum in Beijing. Siluanov highlighted that Russia is currently in the process of rerouting its export flows, primarily redirecting trade from the European Union to friendly countries in Asia, notably China.



The diversification of foreign trade, a response to Western sanctions, extends beyond traditional exports to encompass energy supplies. Moscow's strategic realignment is characterized by a concerted effort to strengthen economic ties with Asian partners. Siluanov emphasized that the shift has been instrumental in reducing dependence on the European Union, marking a significant departure from the trade landscape of the past.



"At present, our exports to Asian countries constitute nearly 60 percent, a remarkable increase from a relatively short time ago when this figure stood at half the current level," noted Siluanov. This underscores the success of Russia's endeavor to forge closer economic bonds with its Asian counterparts, particularly China, amid geopolitical challenges.



In addition to the surge in exports, Siluanov highlighted a substantial uptick in imports from China to Russia. This reciprocal trade growth is deemed crucial for Russia, signifying a deepening economic interdependence between the two nations. Notably, the financial aspect of this evolving relationship has seen the near-complete phasing out of Western currencies in Russia-China trade. Siluanov revealed that more than 90% of the trade turnover is now conducted in national currencies, with the Chinese yuan and Russian ruble taking precedence. This development underscores the establishment of robust financial infrastructure facilitating seamless transactions between the two countries.



Despite external pressures and the prevailing fragmentation of the global economy, Siluanov expressed optimism about the trajectory of Russia-China trade relations. Chinese customs data supports this sentiment, revealing a substantial 26.7 percent increase in trade volume with Russia during the first 11 months of 2023, reaching a record-breaking USD218.17 billion.



Russia's strategic pivot to Asia not only underscores its resilience in the face of Western sanctions but also signals a broader geopolitical realignment in global trade dynamics. As the economic landscape continues to evolve, Russia's deepening ties with Asian partners, particularly China, are poised to reshape the contours of international commerce.



