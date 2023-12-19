2 Jordanian Teams Partake In Huawei ICT Regional Final In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, Dec.19 (Petra) - The seventh edition of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia regional final commenced in Manama, Bahrain's capital, on Tuesday.Some 22 teams from technical universities, representing 11 countries, have qualified for the regional finals after winning their national competitions.Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia are fielding three teams each, while Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Bahrain have two teams each. Additionally, one team from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait will also compete. Each team consists of three students and a supervising university teacher, and the winners will advance to the global finals, scheduled to be held in China in May 2024.The final competitions mark the culmination of rigorous national-level contests conducted by Huawei in the participating countries over a span of four months.This year's edition introduces two additional tracks focused on electronic cloud and cloud computing, providing students with a broader platform to showcase their professional skills and explore new fields.Commenting on the event, Aziz Tang, CEO of Huawei Technologies-Bahrain, said the competition has attracted over 160,000 students worldwide since its inception in 2017, catalyzing ICT talents, shaping future leaders in the digital economy, and generating job opportunities.