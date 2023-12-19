Israeli Forces Convert Gaza Hospital Into Barracks, Detain Staff And Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza has officially confirmed that Al Awda Hospital in Jabalia, situated in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, has been repurposed by the Israeli occupation forces as a military barracks.Spokesperson for the Ministry, Ashraf Al-Qudra, expressed deep concern in a press statement on Tuesday, highlighting the dire situation inside the hospital. Al-Qudra reported that 240 individuals, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 displaced persons, are being detained within the hospital premises. Shockingly, these individuals are being held without access to water, food, or essential medical supplies, and their movement between different hospital departments has been forcefully restricted.Al-Qudra further disclosed that six hospital staff members, including the director, have been arrested by the occupation forces, along with a patient and a companion.