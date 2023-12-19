Israeli Forces Arrest 28 Palestinians In Massive Campaign In West Bank

Ramallah, Dec. 19 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of incursions and searches in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday, resulting in clashes and the subsequent arrest of 28 Palestinians.The Palestinian Prisoners' Society announced that confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and the occupation forces as they stormed cities, towns, and camps in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.