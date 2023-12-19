               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Forces Arrest 28 Palestinians In Massive Campaign In West Bank


12/19/2023 5:36:29 AM

Ramallah, Dec. 19 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of incursions and searches in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday, resulting in clashes and the subsequent arrest of 28 Palestinians.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Society announced that confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and the occupation forces as they stormed cities, towns, and camps in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

