Jordanian Field Hospital/2 In Gaza Provides Lifesaving Care Amid Ongoing Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- The unwavering commitment of the medical teams at the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in providing crucial services to the victims of the ongoing Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the southern city of Khan Yunis, has been evident since the facility's inception.Since the commencement of the war, medical professionals have tirelessly attended to 8,492 cases, conducting 1,464 minor surgeries that encompassed treating wounds, burns, and shrapnel removal. Additionally, 122 major surgeries addressing critical conditions, such as brain and nerve surgery, complex fractures, facial and maxillofacial surgery, plastic surgery, and interventions on blood veins and arteries, were successfully performed. The hospital also extended its care to 38 premature infants.A poignant example of the specialized medical teams' expertise was showcased in a recent operation on an individual who sustained head injuries from shrapnel. The injuries resulted in a skull fracture with displacement, ruptured fractures in the bones of the eye sockets and face, cerebral hemorrhage, and a rupture of the cerebral substance. The surgical team skillfully repaired the bone using plates, stemmed the bleeding, and meticulously removed fragments from inside the brain.The patient's condition has been described as stable, underscoring the critical role played by the medical professionals in saving lives under challenging circumstances.These tireless efforts, executed amid challenging conditions, underscore the dedication of the Jordanian field hospital in alleviating the immense suffering endured by families in the Gaza Strip.