Hardline Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Heavy Police Escort


12/19/2023 5:36:27 AM

Jerusalem, Dec.19 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through the al-Magharebah Gate in groups under the heavy protection of Israeli police.
"The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards, and performed Talmudic rituals,"it added.

