Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Scores Of Palestinians In Jabalia Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Scores of Palestinians were martyred and others injured Tuesday after a new massacre by Israeli occupation forces on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Four Palestinians were martyred in Al-Ahli Arab hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip after occupation army stormed the hospital for the second day, WAFA added.

The news agency pointed out that the occupation forces arrested 150 citizens in the hospitals mostly companions of patients and left most of the hospital crew out in the cold weather.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said that Journalist Adel Zoroub was killed following an Israeli air raid on his family's home in Rafah.

Israeli occupation forces detain hundreds in Al-Awda Hospital as they turned the hospital into a military barracks detaining 240 people, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 displaced people, inside the hospital.

The Israeli occupation forces have arrested six hospital staff members, including the director of the facility, Ahmad Muhanna, Gaza heath official said in a statement.

The statement pointed out to the surprisingly silent reaction from the international community towards the occupying forces atrocities in Gaza with lack of health services and the destruction of hospitals and Israeli occupation plans for mass Genocide of the Palestinian population. (end)

