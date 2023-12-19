Happiest Minds Technologies Organizes Happiest Minds Run 2023 To Support Children With Type-1 Diabetes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, Dec 18, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, unfolded the Happiest Minds Run 2023 at HSR BBMP Ground, Bengaluru on Sunday 17th Dec, 2023. The event, which saw preparations kick off at 4 AM, provided a platform for participants to engage in a collective effort to support children with Type-1 Diabetes through the Idhayangal Charitable Trust. In addition to Bengaluru, the Run was also simultaneous held at Noida, Pune and Bhubaneswar. In total, 1300 participants contributed towards the success of the Run.



At Bengaluru, the program commenced with an invigorating Zumba session by Sweta and Anusha from Happiest Health, setting an energetic tone for the day. Our Happiest Minds sponsor, Vinay Menon welcomed the audience enthusiastically, creating an electric atmosphere. Joseph Anantharaju, the executive vice chairman, shared insightful words, emphasizing fitness's pivotal role in his life and showcasing a harmony between corporate excellence and dedication to health.



Venkatraman Narayanan the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Happiest Minds, took the stage, illustrating his dedication to fitness through floor exercises and weight training. The dynamic run committee, led by Vinay, Kiran, Paul, Hemantha, Mathew, Smita, Anchal, and Prity, added a colorful touch to the event by releasing vibrant balloons, symbolizing the commencement of the run. Happiest Minds demonstrated a commitment to fostering a culture of wellness and celebrating a healthy lifestyle.



Venkat and Joseph officially flagged off the run, initiating the much-anticipated event. Over 1000 participants enthusiastically began their run at 6:30 AM, contributing to the event's resounding success.



The event's climax featured the acknowledgment of participants' achievements, with Pratham and Shriraksha securing the first prizes in the 3 Miles category and Chandrashekhar and Seema emerging as runners-up. In the 6 Miles category, Shivaji and Basava Lingama claimed the first prizes, while Ganapati and Puneeth secured the runner-up positions.



RBL Bank, Global Insurance, ICICI Bank, Classic Technologies, proudly stood as sponsors. Fitness partner â€“ Gold Gym, Corp Gifting Partner - Offineeds. FM Partner - Fever 104 FM and Beverage partner- Milkymist also contributed to the event's success. Significantly, all proceeds from the Happiest Minds' Run were dedicated to the Idhayangal Trust, a beacon of support for underprivileged children with type-1 diabetes, exemplifying the impact of small acts of kindness over the past 5 years.



The organizers expressed gratitude to volunteers, Mello Events, sponsors, and the behind-the-scenes contributors who worked tirelessly to ensure the seamless execution of the run.



About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality,etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certifiedâ„¢ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

