Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2028] | With CAGR Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, The global medical clothing market size is expected to reach USD 140.64 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical clothing market size is expected to reach USD 140.64 billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period and market size stood at USD 86.14 billion in 2020. Increasing Threats of Deadly Diseases to Boost Market, Increasing Safety and Hygiene Concerns to Bolster Growth amid Coronavirus. The increasing knowledge about contagious viruses and outbreaks will stimulate the need for medical clothing in healthcare facilities, thus aiding the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled“Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Physicians' Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

Key Development : April 2020 : Halyard Worldwide, Inc. received a contract for the production of N-95 masks and gowns from the U.S Department of Defense logistic office

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden) Other prominent players

Key Takeaways :

Increasing Medical Clothing Demand to Boost Market amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Outbreaks (Covid-19, SARS, Avian Influenza, and Swine Flu) to Propel Market Growth

Increase in the Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive the Medical Clothing Market Growth

Rise in Hospital Acquired Infections to aid Market Growth

Strict Regulatory Policies to Hinder the Demand for Many Types of Clothing Products Advent of Several Medical Clothing Players has led to a Fragmented Market

COVID-19 Impact: Increasing Safety and Hygiene Concerns to Bolster Growth amid Coronavirus The rising concern about patient's health and safety has created lucrative opportunities for the market during the coronavirus outbreak. The compulsory regulations implemented by governments to use masks and disposable overalls have boosted the medical clothing market share. For instance, in 2020, China produced 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply before the outbreak. Moreover, the Chinese government also exported protective equipment to Italy and other countries amid COVID-19. Furthermore, hospitals' growing investment in enhanced medical apparel will support the growth of the market during coronavirus. Besides, increasing awareness about the advantages of medical garments, growing number of surgeries, and rising cases of chronic diseases are expected to bode well for the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 140.64 Billion Base Year 2020 Medical Clothing Market Size in 2021 USD 94.29 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Modality, By End-user





Driving Factor:

Increasing Threats of Deadly Diseases to Boost Market

The increasing cases of fatal viruses such as Covid-19, SARS, Avian Influenza, Swine Flu, and others have urged people to take necessary precautions involving hygiene to control the spread of viruses, which, in turn, is fostering the medical clothing market growth. Most of the RNA viruses, such as swine flu, bird flu, and coronavirus, can adapt and change hosts by infecting complex biological systems such as humans. Thus, to contain such viruses, the requirement for medical apparel is accelerating among healthcare practitioners. Moreover, the increasing research and development activities involving the study of lethal viruses' requisites expertise and highly protective medical clothing, which, in turn, will further aid the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness about epidemic and pandemics coupled with medical exploration will create opportunities for the medical apparel industry.

Market Segments :

Based on type, the market is segmented into surgical drapes and gowns, gloves, facial protection, sterilization wraps, protective apparel, and others. The surgical drapes and gowns segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to their demand in hospitals. Surgical gowns/scrubs and drapes decrease skin flora transmission from the health care staff and help to shield the team against blood-borne pathogens of the patient. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases is further aiding the segment's growth.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, physician offices, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the maximum share. The dominance is attributed to the growing demand for surgical procedures at hospitals among the patient population.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report provides vital information, including key industry drivers, trends, forecasts, and hindrances. It also contains an exhaustive investigation of all market segments, distinctly and collectively, and painstaking ideas into the regional dynamics prompting the market growth. Apart from these, the market report brings an extensive assessment of major corporations and their growth strategies.



Regional Insights :

High Production and Distribution of Medical Apparel to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with awareness about patients' safety and hygiene will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of medical products by prominent players will have an outstanding impact on the market. In addition, the presence of medical apparel manufacturers in emerging countries such as India and China incite development in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing healthcare investments by governments in the regions.





Competitive Landscape :

Adoption of Strategies by Eminent Companies to Consolidate Business

Many companies are adopting innovative strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to remain at the forefront. For instance, in March 2019, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., a part of Owen & Minor Inc., entered into a three-year partnership contract with Vizient, Inc. for its facial protection products. Moreover, key players are also focused on regional openings, pricing, and other attributes because of the industry's highly competitive nature. Moreover, the increasing number of infections has insisted businesses to produce more protective equipment for the masses, which further intensifies competition and aids growth for medical clothing.





FAQs :

How big is the Medical Clothing Market?

The global medical clothing market size is expected to reach USD 140.64 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Medical Clothing Market?

The Growing hygiene awareness and the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections are the key factors driving the market.





