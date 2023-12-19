26% Of Indian Workers At Risk Of Leaving Their Current Firm Next Year: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) About 26 per cent of Indian employees are at risk of leaving their present organisation next year, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), nearly 28 per cent of workers globally said they are actively or passively looking for a new job because they do not see themselves with their current employer within a year.

"With 26 per cent of the Indian employees surveyed at risk of leaving next year, the task for employers in the country is as challenging as it is for its global peers. The key will be for employers to prioritise and invest in the most optimal way to understand what really matters to their employees," said Neetu Chitkara, MD & Partner, leads People & Organisational Practice, BCG India.

The report surveyed 11,000 employees from eight countries (US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and India) between October 6 and 30, 2023.

Employees when asked "what would drive them to take a new job" -- said they are focused on functional factors, with pay the overwhelming top choice, followed by benefits and perks, work/life balance, work they enjoy and care about, and better career learning opportunities, the report mentioned.

When 20+ work attributes were correlated with employees' stated intention to stay in or leave their jobs -- functional benefits, including pay -- dropped toward the bottom of the list, and emotional factors dominated the top five most important factors: job security, being treated fairly and respected, enjoyable work, feeling valued and appreciated, and feeling supported.

Moreover, strong dissatisfaction with managers was linked to a doubling of attrition risk, with 56 per cent of employees with that sentiment at risk, compared with a global average of 28 per cent, according to the report.

