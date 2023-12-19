Turkish Sur Yapi Touches On Local Wind Power Plant Milestones (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SILIFKE, Türkiye, December 19. Silifke City's three wind turbines have a total installed capacity of 10.5 megawatts (MW), but due to the installed capacity limit of nine MW, each turbine produces three megawatts of energy each hour, engineers from the Turkish Sur Yapi energy company told Trend .

The engineers made the remark while speaking about the development of wind power plant (WPP) infrastructure in Silifke.

"The turbine's regular capacity is 3.3 MW; however, it can reach 3.45–3.50 MW. The turbine's speed is 30 meters per second, and it stops for safety reasons when it reaches 110 kilometers per hour. It functions at full capacity in typical wind conditions and automatically stops when there is no wind or if the speed is less than three meters per second," said a representative of the company.

Representatives of Sur Yapi noted that electricity generation at the stations covers 24 hours a day.

"We currently have three turbines with a combined capacity of 9 megawatts. When the predetermined power point (9 megawatts) is exceeded, the turbine automatically shuts down. Vestas Wind Systems of Denmark designed the turbines; however, parts are also made in Germany and Turkey. Prices and quantities of turbines vary, but one turbine costs approximately $3.5 million," said the engineers.

The company representatives also added that in Türkiye, the company also manages the Delikaya substation, collecting and transmitting electricity for several nearby cities.

"This power plant also operates 24 hours a day, and it requires eight people for maintenance. However, the number of personnel may vary depending on the size and equipment of the power station," they explained.

Engineers emphasized that electricity generation at these wind power plants is not dependent on state support and is sold on the market at established tariffs.

Since the launch of its operations in 1992, Sur Yapi Company has successfully implemented many prestigious projects and become a pioneer in the industry.

Sur Yapi stands out as a group of companies engaged in product development, turnkey contracting, development of office and shopping mall projects, housing estate management, housing estate second-hand management, and shopping mall leasing and management, starting from the project phase.

