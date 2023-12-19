Roads In Azerbaijan's Astara To Undergo Overhaul, Following Official Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate
800,000 manat ($470,590) for the overhaul of the Duriya-Shumrud
road in the Astara district, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107624611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.