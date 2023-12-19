Roads In Azerbaijan's Astara To Undergo Overhaul, Following Official Decree

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate 800,000 manat ($470,590) for the overhaul of the Duriya-Shumrud road in the Astara district, Trend reports.

