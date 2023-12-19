Azerbaijani Company First Time Sells Its Own Products To Singapore

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's STP
GLOBAL CABLE LLC has started exporting its own products to
Singapore, STP Global Cable's Bid Manager Fariz Mammadov wrote on
Linkedin, Trend reports.
Mammadov noted that the initial order is valued at $250,000, and
the company plans to further expand and continue sales in this
direction throughout 2024.
"One of our primary objectives is to enhance the market share of
our manufactured products, both locally and internationally.
Recognizing the highly competitive landscape for cable products,
especially in the Asian market, succeeding as a cable manufacturer
holds significant strategic importance for our nation. Currently,
the team at STP GLOBAL CABLE LLC is actively exporting our local
products (low, medium, and high-voltage cables, cable trays and
accessories, etc.) under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand for
utilization in the ongoing "Chemicals and Refining Integrated
Singapore Project (CRISP)" project in Singapore," he said.
The company's plant consists of five units (for production of
aluminum and copper electrical rods, for production of low voltage
cable, for production of medium and high voltage cable, for
production of telecommunication and fiberoptic cable, for
production of wires).
