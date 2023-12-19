Azerbaijani Company First Time Sells Its Own Products To Singapore

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's STP GLOBAL CABLE LLC has started exporting its own products to Singapore, STP Global Cable's Bid Manager Fariz Mammadov wrote on Linkedin, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the initial order is valued at $250,000, and the company plans to further expand and continue sales in this direction throughout 2024.

"One of our primary objectives is to enhance the market share of our manufactured products, both locally and internationally. Recognizing the highly competitive landscape for cable products, especially in the Asian market, succeeding as a cable manufacturer holds significant strategic importance for our nation. Currently, the team at STP GLOBAL CABLE LLC is actively exporting our local products (low, medium, and high-voltage cables, cable trays and accessories, etc.) under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand for utilization in the ongoing "Chemicals and Refining Integrated Singapore Project (CRISP)" project in Singapore," he said.

The company's plant consists of five units (for production of aluminum and copper electrical rods, for production of low voltage cable, for production of medium and high voltage cable, for production of telecommunication and fiberoptic cable, for production of wires).

