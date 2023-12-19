Azerbaijani Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Diplomatic Activities With Serbia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The approval of
a new agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia has been brought up
for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports via the
parliament.
The meeting discussed the bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On
approval of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the
involvement of family members of employees of diplomatic missions
or consulates” in labor activities”.
After discussion, the document was put to a vote and
approved.
