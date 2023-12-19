Azerbaijani Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Diplomatic Activities With Serbia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The approval of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia has been brought up for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports via the parliament.

The meeting discussed the bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On approval of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the involvement of family members of employees of diplomatic missions or consulates” in labor activities”.

After discussion, the document was put to a vote and approved.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel