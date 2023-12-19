Baku Hosts VIII Session Of Regional Fisheries And Aquaculture Commission (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The VIII session of the Central Asian and Caucasus Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Commission (CACFish) under the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has kicked off in Baku, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The two-day session's agenda includes discussions on sustainable water basin and aquatic biological resource management in the context of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), exploration of fish resources in the inland waters of the region's countries, development of regional principles for fisheries management, and the adoption of documents.

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are represented as members of the commission at the session, while Russia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia as observers.

The event is attended by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov, the heads of agencies for state water resources, food security in the country, the development of small and medium-sized businesses, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva.

CACFish is a Regional Fisheries Management Organization (RFMO), established under the article XIV of the FAO Constitution. The APFIC (Asia-Pacific Fishery Commission) Agreement was approved at the 137th Session of the FAO Council in 2009 and came into force on December 3, 2010, upon the receipt of the third instrument of acceptance. The Agreement empowers the Commission to impose binding management and conservation measures in the convention area, that is the inland waters of States of Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel