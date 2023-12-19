Baku Hosts VIII Session Of Regional Fisheries And Aquaculture Commission (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The VIII session
of the Central Asian and Caucasus Regional Fisheries and
Aquaculture Commission (CACFish) under the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) has kicked off in Baku, the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The two-day session's agenda includes discussions on sustainable
water basin and aquatic biological resource management in the
context of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), exploration of
fish resources in the inland waters of the region's countries,
development of regional principles for fisheries management, and
the adoption of documents.
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are represented
as members of the commission at the session, while Russia,
Uzbekistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia as
observers.
The event is attended by the Minister of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov, the heads of agencies for state water
resources, food security in the country, the development of small
and medium-sized businesses, and the UN Resident Coordinator in
Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva.
CACFish is a Regional Fisheries Management Organization (RFMO),
established under the article XIV of the FAO Constitution. The
APFIC (Asia-Pacific Fishery Commission) Agreement was approved at
the 137th Session of the FAO Council in 2009 and came into force on
December 3, 2010, upon the receipt of the third instrument of
acceptance. The Agreement empowers the Commission to impose binding
management and conservation measures in the convention area, that
is the inland waters of States of Central Asia and the
Caucasus.
