Co-Financing Mandatory Health Insurance In Azerbaijan Put Off


12/19/2023 5:29:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The application of co-financing for compulsory health insurance has been postponed until January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medical Insurance" signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The full text is available here .

Will be updated

