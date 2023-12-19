Co-Financing Mandatory Health Insurance In Azerbaijan Put Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The application
of co-financing for compulsory health insurance has been postponed
until January 1, 2025, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medical
Insurance" signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The full text is available here .
Will be updated
