MLRS, Drones: Russia Attacks 22 Towns, Villages In Zaporizhzhia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the occupants struck 84 times in 22 cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian military shelled Mali Shcherbaky with MLRS and carried out nine UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Luhivske and Robotyne," the post says.

There were 74 artillery shells on the territory of Hulyaipole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Kamianske, Pyatykhatky, Lobove and other frontline settlements.

Artillery, MLRS, drones: Russians strikeregion almost 120 times

There were reports of damage to a residential building and an infrastructure facility. There were no casualties.

As reported earlier, 411 people in the Zaporizhzhia region received UAH 22 million to restore their homes damaged by shelling.