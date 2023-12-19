U.S. Plans To Allocate Last Aid Package To Ukraine From Remaining Funds - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration plans to provide Ukraine with an additional defense aid package by the end of the year, which will be the last one within the current funding, unless Congress decides on new aid.

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said this on Monday during an online briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The U.S. is currently planning another aid package for Ukraine later this month. However, when this is done... there will be no more authorization for replenishment of stocks, the White House official stated.

In this regard, he emphasized that Congress should act without delay to pass President Biden's request for additional funding for national security needs, which includes assistance for Ukraine. Kirby emphasized that U.S. assistance is vital for Ukraine to continue its fight for freedom, especially as Russia continues to launch missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

In addition, he reminded that a significant portion of the funds allocated to Ukraine remains at American defense companies that produce the weapons needed by the Armed Forces.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Mike McCord officially informed Congress that the Pentagon would exhaust its stockpile of weapons sent to Ukraine by December 30.