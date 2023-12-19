Umerov Meets With U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, at a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, has emphasized that Ukraine is ready to invest in joint defense enterprises.

The press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At the meeting, Rustem Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is ready to co-invest in joint defense enterprises and directly purchase weapons and equipment from American companies," the report says.

As noted, two international forums involving dozens of foreign companies took place in Kyiv and Washington, D.C., to localize defense production in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is focused on the development of military innovations, including the production and purchase of drones of various modifications.

At the meeting, Umerov also outlined his priorities over the past 100 days of work as defense minister, including the fight against corruption, transparent procurement, and the production of new weapons. He told his interlocutor about the launch of State Logistics Operator as a key part of the new procurement procedure.

Another priority for the Defense Ministry is to conduct a financial audit under the leadership of Deputy Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr, Umerov said.

As noted, the parties also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Washington next year.

As Ukrinform reported, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov presented a new agency for the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the state enterprise State Logistics Operator.

The State Logistics Operator is a state agency for the procurement of food products, clothing, and fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On October 30, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov signed a contract and an order appointing Arsen Zhumadilov as Director General of the State Logistics Operator.

Photo: Ukraine's Defense Ministry