Some Monuments In Azerbaijan Not Properly Restored


12/19/2023 5:28:52 AM

Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for Protection, Restoration, and Development of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, said during her speech on the second day of the "Cultural Heritage Forum", which was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, that some monuments in Azerbaijan have not been properly restored, Azernews reports.

According to the Chief, the regular monitoring conducted in July-September this year once again proved that the monuments are in a deplorable state.

"During the monitoring, it was found that most of the monuments were deliberately destroyed, burnt, appropriated, and subjected to other acts of vandalism. At the same time, some monuments have not been properly restored. For example, the works carried out in Nakhchivan under the guise of restoration have led to the loss of the authentic appearance of the monuments," she said.

The Ministry's official also mentioned the mine threat that impedes the monitoring of all monuments in the liberated territories.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to monitor all the monuments in the territories liberated from occupation. One of the factors that hinders this the most is the presence of mine danger," S.Hajiyeva said.

