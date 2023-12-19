Some Monuments In Azerbaijan Not Properly Restored

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for Protection,
Restoration, and Development of Cultural Heritage under the
Ministry of Culture, said during her speech on the second day of
the "Cultural Heritage Forum", which was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, that some monuments in Azerbaijan have not been
properly restored, Azernews reports.
According to the Chief, the regular monitoring conducted in
July-September this year once again proved that the monuments are
in a deplorable state.
"During the monitoring, it was found that most of the monuments
were deliberately destroyed, burnt, appropriated, and subjected to
other acts of vandalism. At the same time, some monuments have not
been properly restored. For example, the works carried out in
Nakhchivan under the guise of restoration have led to the loss of
the authentic appearance of the monuments," she said.
The Ministry's official also mentioned the mine threat that
impedes the monitoring of all monuments in the liberated
territories.
"Unfortunately, we were not able to monitor all the monuments in
the territories liberated from occupation. One of the factors that
hinders this the most is the presence of mine danger," S.Hajiyeva
said.
