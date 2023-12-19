ALTA Launches Project On Construction Of Bicycle Lanes In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (ALTA) under the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport has launched a project to
build bicycle lanes in Baku, Azernews reports.
The initial phase of the project will mainly cover the central
parts of Baku city, including Istiglaliyat Street, Azerbaijan
Avenue, Mirzaagi Aliyev Street, Bulbul Avenue, Fikret Amirov
Street, and the Boulevard area. This type of bicycle lane will be
laid on other streets in stages, ensuring sustainability.
Related engagement work has already begun. In the next phase,
traffic signs will be installed as well as safety barriers to
eliminate conflict points that may arise with cars.
ALTA urged road users to obey the rules and keep drivers off the
bike lanes.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107624595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.