ALTA Launches Project On Construction Of Bicycle Lanes In Baku


12/19/2023 5:28:51 AM

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (ALTA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has launched a project to build bicycle lanes in Baku, Azernews reports.

The initial phase of the project will mainly cover the central parts of Baku city, including Istiglaliyat Street, Azerbaijan Avenue, Mirzaagi Aliyev Street, Bulbul Avenue, Fikret Amirov Street, and the Boulevard area. This type of bicycle lane will be laid on other streets in stages, ensuring sustainability.

Related engagement work has already begun. In the next phase, traffic signs will be installed as well as safety barriers to eliminate conflict points that may arise with cars.

ALTA urged road users to obey the rules and keep drivers off the bike lanes.

